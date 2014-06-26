COLOMBO, June 26 The Sri Lankan rupee traded at
a more than three-week low on Thursday due to importer dollar
demand, while the central bank checked the fall by selling the
greenback though state banks, dealers said.
Some dealers expect the rupee to face downward pressure due
to continued imports and if the United States finds the island
nation breaching its sanctions laws after the government
spokesman revealed the country had imported Iranian crude via
third parties.
The rupee traded weaker at 130.35/40 per dollar at
0652 GMT, its lowest since June 2, from Wednesday's close of
130.34/38.
"Rupee is weaker due to the importer dollar demand. Though
importer dollar demand is there, the central bank is not
allowing the fall using moral suasion," a currency dealer said
asking not to be named.
Two other dealers confirmed the move. Officials at the
central bank were not immediately available for comment.
Dealers said the currency would trade in a range of 130.40
to 130.50 in the near future due to expected importer dollar
demand, but it may gain due to inflows.
Currency dealers said it was too early to speculate about
the implications of the country breaching U.S. sanctions.
However, it has been a relief for the market so far as nothing
has happened on this issue, they added.
Sri Lanka's oil import bill could rise if it has to buy more
refined oil, dealers said.
Dealers expect the currency to be stable if there is no
pressure from the oil import bills due to rising exports and a
fall in imports and private-sector credit growth.
Sri Lanka's main stock index treaded steady at 0656
GMT. The turnover was 316.2 million rupees ($2.43 million), with
69.3 million shares changing hands.
($1 = 130.2000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)