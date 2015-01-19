COLOMBO Jan 19 Sri Lankan shares fell over 1 percent to two-week lows on Monday on concern over political stability after the new President Maithripala Sirisena said the government would remain in power only for 100 days in office before a parliamentary election.

The main stock index was 1.45 percent or 108.82 points weaker at 7,405.04 by 0632 GMT, its lowest since Jan. 6.

"Initial euphoria regarding the new President and the fresh government had ended with the market performance becoming choppy," Danushka Samarasinghe, research head at Softlogic Stockbrokers (Pvt) Ltd said in a note to investors.

"Reality has set in, the new government is in office for only 100 days and main focus of the ruling party policy makers would be to introduce the democratic reforms they promised with in the said period."

President Sirisena's coalition has promised the 100-day programme to restore democracy and the economy before he dissolves the parliament for a general election after April 23.

He appointed his interim cabinet on Jan. 12 and said he would carry out reforms to fight corruption in the 100 days to a parliamentary poll.

Stock market turnover was 478.5 million rupees ($3.63 million) by 0642 GMT, exchange data showed.

Rupee forwards traded slightly weaker on importer dollar demand, dealers said.

Actively traded four-day forwards were at 132.37/47 per dollar by 0643 GMT, compared with Friday's close of 132.35/45, dealers said.

Three-day forwards, or spot next, were traded at 132.35/40 per dollar, compared with Friday's close of 132.30/40. ($1 = 131.7500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)