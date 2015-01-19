COLOMBO Jan 19 Sri Lankan shares fell over 1
percent to two-week lows on Monday on concern over political
stability after the new President Maithripala Sirisena said the
government would remain in power only for 100 days in office
before a parliamentary election.
The main stock index was 1.45 percent or 108.82
points weaker at 7,405.04 by 0632 GMT, its lowest since Jan. 6.
"Initial euphoria regarding the new President and the fresh
government had ended with the market performance becoming
choppy," Danushka Samarasinghe, research head at Softlogic
Stockbrokers (Pvt) Ltd said in a note to investors.
"Reality has set in, the new government is in office for
only 100 days and main focus of the ruling party policy makers
would be to introduce the democratic reforms they promised with
in the said period."
President Sirisena's coalition has promised the 100-day
programme to restore democracy and the economy before he
dissolves the parliament for a general election after April 23.
He appointed his interim cabinet on Jan. 12 and said he
would carry out reforms to fight corruption in the 100 days to a
parliamentary poll.
Stock market turnover was 478.5 million rupees ($3.63
million) by 0642 GMT, exchange data showed.
Rupee forwards traded slightly weaker on importer dollar
demand, dealers said.
Actively traded four-day forwards were at 132.37/47 per
dollar by 0643 GMT, compared with Friday's close of 132.35/45,
dealers said.
Three-day forwards, or spot next, were traded at 132.35/40
per dollar, compared with Friday's close of 132.30/40.
($1 = 131.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)