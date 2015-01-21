COLOMBO Jan 21 Sri Lankan shares slipped on Wednesday, hovering near a two-week low in thin trading as investors awaited the new government's policies and the interim budget scheduled for next week.

The main stock index was 0.16 percent or 11.62 points weaker at 7,356.8850 by 0630 GMT, near its lowest since Jan. 1.

President Maithripala Sirisena's government will present an interim budget on Jan. 29 with an aim to reduce cost of living.

President Sirisena's coalition has promised a 100-day programme to restore democracy and the economy before he dissolves parliament for a general election after April 23.

"Investors are looking for proper direction and there are no big sellers either. Everybody is waiting for the budget," a stockbroker said.

The index fell 3.14 percent in the four sessions through Monday on political uncertainty.

Turnover was 550.7 million rupees ($4.18 million) by 0636 GMT, exchange data showed.

Rupee forwards traded weaker on importer dollar demand and reluctant exporter greenback sales, expecting the local currency to weaken further, dealers said.

Actively traded four-day forwards were at 132.90/133.10 per dollar by 0637 GMT, compared with Tuesday's close of 132.75/85, dealers said.

Dealers expect the rupee to depreciate to 135 in the near future, either by a policy decision in the budget or due to the central bank letting it fall gradually by stopping intervention.

($1 = 131.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)