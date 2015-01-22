COLOMBO Jan 22 Sri Lankan rupee forwards traded
weaker for a fifth straight session on Thursday on importer
dollar demand while exporters stayed on the sidelines on fears
of possible depreciation, though the central bank capped the
fall, dealers said.
Actively traded four-day forwards fell 0.23 percent to
133.25 before the central bank prevented a further decline via
moral suasion. The four-day forwards were traded at
132.95/133.20 per dollar by 0837 GMT, compared with Wednesday's
close of 132.95/133.05.
Dealers expect the rupee to depreciate to 135 in the near
future, either due to a policy decision in the budget or if the
central bank allows it to fall gradually by stopping
intervention.
Exporters are waiting for clarity on economic policy from
President Maithripala Sirisena's new government ahead of a
scheduled interim budget on Jan. 29, dealers said.
Sirisena, who announced an interim cabinet on Jan. 12, said
he would carry out reforms to fight corruption in the 100 days
to a parliamentary election.
The market is expecting a flexible exchange rate with more
foreign grants under the new government as opposed to the
controlled exchange rate regime earlier.
The spot currency was not traded on Thursday.
The main stock index fell 1.37 percent in thin volume
trade a day after the government reappointed Thilak Karunaratne
head of the market regulator and said he was to investigate
suspected corrupt deals.
The index, however, recovered after top conglomerate John
Keells Holdings, which lost 3.23 percent in early
trade, recouped its losses. The market was down 0.01 percent at
0854 GMT.
"There was some panic selling with the uncertainty - not
only the political uncertainty but the uncertainty after the
change of the SEC Chairman," said Dimantha Mathew manager,
research at First Capital Equities (pvt) Ltd.
"Most of the uncertainty will be settled after the budget
next week," Karunaratne told Reuters, adding he would not be "on
a witch hunt", while the investigations into alleged corrupt
deals would go through.
The index has fallen 4.87 percent in the past six sessions
on political uncertainty.
Turnover was 1.19 billion rupees ($9.04 million) by 0905
GMT, exchange data showed.
($1 = 131.7000 Sri Lankan rupees)
