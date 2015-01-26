COLOMBO Jan 26 Sri Lankan rupee forwards traded
a tad weaker on Monday due to importer dollar demand and low
exporter greenback sales while the market awaited direction from
an interim budget later this week, dealers said.
Four-day forwards were actively traded and stood at
132.99/133.15 per dollar by 0627 GMT, little changed from
Friday's close of 132.95/133.05.
"The exporters are not converting dollars as they are
waiting to see the direction. There are normal imports which put
the pressure on the currency," said a currency dealer.
The market is waiting for clarity on the new government's
economic policy from an interim budget that Finance Minister
Ravi Karunanayake will present on Thursday, dealers said.
President Maithripala Sirisena, who announced an interim
cabinet on Jan. 12, said he would carry out reforms to fight
corruption.
The market is expecting a flexible exchange rate with more
foreign grants under the new government as opposed to the
controlled exchange rate regime earlier.
Market players, however, expect the rupee to depreciate to
135 in the near future, either due to a policy decision in the
budget or if the central bank stops intervention and allows it
to fall gradually.
The spot currency was not traded on Monday.
The main stock index was up 0.24 percent or 17.17
points at 7,293.80 at 0653 GMT in thin-volume trade.
Analysts said investors are waiting for direction from the
budget amid concerns over political uncertainty as President
Sirisena has said he will hold parliamentary elections after
April 23.
Turnover was 215.1 million rupees ($1.63 million) by 0655
GMT, exchange data showed.
($1 = 131.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)