COLOMBO Jan 27 Sri Lankan rupee forwards traded
weaker on Tuesday on importer dollar demand while the market
awaited clarity on the new government's economic policies and
exporters remained on the sidelines amid fears of depreciation.
Four-day forwards were actively traded and stood at
133.30/133.50 per dollar by 0833 GMT, compared with Monday's
close of 133.00/20.
"The basic problem is the central bank and the market do not
agree on the price of the currency," a currency dealer said on
condition of anonymity.
Already the spot currency has not been trading,
while forwards have been trading with downward pressure, dealers
said.
The new central bank Governor, Arjuna Mahendran, told
Reuters that the current foreign exchange policy does not need
"any big changes".
"That will stabilise now. I don't think that will continue,"
Mahendran said, referring to the depreciation trend since
August.
Some dealers said exporters are waiting for clarity from the
new government's economic policy as they are confused after the
central bank governor kept rates steady on Tuesday, saying the
economy was doing well, but the finance minister criticised the
previous government's economic management.,
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake told Reuters on Monday
that the new government had inherited a "scary" economic
situation and was looking for cheaper debt while aiming to
maintain a stable rupee.
Karunanayake will present a supplementary budget on
Thursday, with the aim of fulfilling election pledges by
President Maithripala Sirisena, including pay hikes for the
state sector and price reductions on essential goods.
The market had been expecting a flexible exchange rate with
more foreign grants under the new government as opposed to the
controlled exchange rate regime earlier.
Market players, however, expect the rupee to depreciate to
135 in the near future, either due to a policy decision in the
budget or if the central bank stops intervention and allows it
to fall gradually.
The main stock index was up 0.74 percent or 54.07
points at 7,370.15 at 0851 GMT.
Analysts said investors were waiting for direction from the
budget amid concerns over political uncertainty as President
Sirisena said he would hold parliamentary elections after April
23.
($1 = 132.2000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)