COLOMBO Jan 29 Sri Lankan rupee forwards traded
steady on Thursday amid importer dollar demand due to moral
suasion by the central bank, while exporters awaited direction
from a supplementary budget later in the day, dealers said.
Fears of depreciation kept exporters away from the market,
resulting in the currency's fall and leading the central bank to
cap four-day forwards at 133.00 and one-week forwards at 133.50,
dealers said.
One-week forwards were actively traded and were at 133.50/70
per dollar as of 0639 GMT, little changed from Wednesday's close
of 133.50/60.
Four-day forwards traded at 133.00/133.50 per dollar,
compared with Wednesday's close of 133.00/40. They fell 0.45
percent last week, market data showed.
"Demand is there but no exporters (dollar sales) as
everybody is waiting for the budget," said a dealer.
Dealers said exporters are not selling as they expect
further depreciation in the currency in the short term, with the
widening trade balance and in line with global currencies.
Spot currency has not been trading, while forwards
have been trading with downward pressure, dealers said.
The new central bank governor, Arjuna Mahendran, told
Reuters on Tuesday that the current foreign exchange policy does
not need "any big changes" and expects the currency to
stabilise, ending the depreciation trend that started in August.
Some dealers said exporters are waiting for clarity from the
new government's economic policy as they are confused after the
central bank governor kept rates steady on Tuesday, saying the
economy was doing well, but the finance minister criticised the
previous government's economic management.
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake will present the
supplementary budget on Thursday, aiming to fulfil election
pledges by President Maithripala Sirisena that included pay
hikes for the state sector and price reductions on essential
goods.
The market had been expecting a flexible exchange rate with
more foreign grants under the new government as opposed to the
controlled exchange rate regime earlier.
The main stock index was down 0.01 percent, or 0.72
points, at 7,394.57 at 0643 GMT.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)