COLOMBO Feb 9 The Sri Lankan rupee came under
pressure on importer dollar demand despite moves by the central
bank to limit its fall on Monday through a combination of moral
suasion and lowered forward premiums.
Two-month forwards, which were actively traded, were quoted
at 134.00/20 per dollar at 0658 GMT, as all other forwards
ceased trading after the central bank narrowed the per day
premium, dealers said.
The central bank, which limited forward premiums at five
cents per day on Friday, narrowed its limit to two cents per
day, dealers said.
"The centrak bank is defending the currency strongly and
there is no way people can get dollars easily," a currency
dealer said on condition of anonymity. "There are no dollar
sales from exporters."
Officials from the central bank were not immediately
available for comment on the changes it had made to the exchange
rate.
The spot currency was steady at 132.80/133.00.
The central bank lowered the spot currency trading
rate to 132.80 per dollar from 132.20 on Friday amid downward
pressure due to higher imports and rising private sector credit
in a lower interest rate regime.
Dealers said policy uncertainty weighed on the currency as
the government has sent mixed signals on investments,
discouraging exporter dollar sales amid continued importer
demand. They expect the pressure on the rupee to ease with some
equity-related inflows.
The market had been expecting a flexible exchange rate with
more foreign grants under the new government as opposed to the
controlled exchange rate regime earlier.
Sri Lanka's stock market traded at a more than one-week high
at 0708 GMT as investors continued to snap up beaten down
blue-chips like John Keells Holdings Plc, brokers said.
The main stock index was trading up 0.46 percent, or
33.10 points higher, at 7,195.85, its highest since Jan.30.
On Feb.2, it touched its lowest level since Aug. 29, on
concerns over a retrospective tax announced in the supplementary
budget.
"Some trading on John Keells pushed the market up.
Reasonable buying interest is continuing from Friday," said
Dimantha Mathew, manager, research at First Capital Equities
(pvt) Ltd.
Shares in conglomerate John Keells Holdings were up 1.9
percent.
The turnover was 635 million Sri Lankan rupees ($4.78
million), exchange data showed.
The index fell 5.1 percent in the two sessions through Feb.2
after the new government announced a budget that imposed a
one-time 'super gain tax' of 25 percent on companies or
individuals who made more than 2 billion rupees in profit in
2013/2014.
($1 = 132.8000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)