COLOMBO Feb 10 The Sri Lankan rupee was steady
on Tuesday despite importer dollar demand, a day after Finance
Minister Ravi Rarunanayake said the currency would be held at
current level as the central bank prevented its fall through
moral suasion.
The spot currency was steady at 132.80/133.00 per
US dollar by 0750 GMT. On Friday the central bank lowered the
spot rate to 132.80 from 132.60 amid depreciation pressure.
Actively traded two-month forwards were quoted at 134.00/20
per dollar, weaker than Monday's close of 134.05/10, while all
other forwards ceased trading for the second straight session
after the central bank narrowed the per day premium to 2 cents
on Monday from Friday's 5 cents, dealers said.
Dealers said some banks used the central bank's standing
lending facility to borrow 4 billion rupees on Monday to ease
rupee liquidity due to lack of dollars to convert.
"It is a dull market. But if the central bank can hold the
rupee at these level for the next few days, the pressure might
ease as exporters will convert dollars," a currency dealer said.
Officials from the central bank were not immediately
available for comment.
The rupee is under pressure due to higher imports and rising
private sector credit in a lower interest rate regime.
Dealers said policy uncertainty weighed on the currency as
the government has sent mixed signals on investments,
discouraging exporter dollar sales amid continued importer
demand. They expect the pressure on the rupee to ease with some
equity-related inflows.
The main stock index was traded 1.39 percent, or
99.73 points higher, at 7,298.10, its highest since Jan.30.
"People see values in shares after steep fall following the
budget on Jan. 29. Confidence is returning as the government has
committed for fiscal consolidation and growth by boosting
consumption," a stockbroker said.
Shares in Ceylon Tobacco Co Plc rose 6.26 percent
while conglomerate John Keells Holdings were up 3.3
percent.
The turnover was 2.89 billion rupees ($21.8 million),
exchange data showed.
($1 = 132.8000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand
Basu)