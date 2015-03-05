BRIEF-Amtek Auto says contemplating process to seek substantial investment
* Amtek Auto clarifies on news item regarding lenders decision to auction stakes of co, Metalyst Forgings, Castex Tech, Amtek Ring Gears
COLOMBO, March 5 Sri Lanka's stock and foreign exchange markets are closed on Thursday for a holiday. The markets will reopen on Friday.
For market stories from March 4:
* Amtek Auto clarifies on news item regarding lenders decision to auction stakes of co, Metalyst Forgings, Castex Tech, Amtek Ring Gears
* To consider appointment of Lalit Chouhan as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: