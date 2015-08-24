COLOMBO Aug 24 Sri Lankan shares fell about 2 percent to a near three-week low in early trade on Monday, following global markets lower and selling by foreign investors looking to exit risky assets, brokers said.

The main stock index was down 1.69 percent, or 126.21 points, at 7,344.96 at 0607 GMT, on track for its worst single-day percentage loss since Feb. 2 and off its highest close since Jan. 16 hit last Wednesday.

Turnover stood at 2.38 billion rupees ($17.75 million).

"There is heavy selling, especially the bigger stocks that have foreign interest; the global trend is continuing here in Sri Lanka also," said Dimantha Mathew, a research manager at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.

"We will see this trend continue for the next couple of days and there could be some margin selling too as the index fell steeply in a very short period."

Asian stocks fell to 3-year lows on Monday as a slump in Chinese equities gathered pace, hastening an exodus from risky assets as fears of a China-led global economic slowdown churned world markets.

The Sri Lankan rupee was trading weaker on Monday as a state-run bank, through which the central bank usually directs the market, raised the currency's peg against the dollar by 10 cents, allowing the exchange rate to depreciate to 134.10.

The rupee was trading 0.07 percent weaker from Friday's close of 134.00.

The market had expected the central bank to allow the rupee to depreciate further, in line with other regional currencies that have declined against the dollar. ($1 = 134.1000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)