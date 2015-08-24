COLOMBO Aug 24 Sri Lankan shares fell about 2
percent to a near three-week low in early trade on Monday,
following global markets lower and selling by foreign investors
looking to exit risky assets, brokers said.
The main stock index was down 1.69 percent, or 126.21
points, at 7,344.96 at 0607 GMT, on track for its worst
single-day percentage loss since Feb. 2 and off its highest
close since Jan. 16 hit last Wednesday.
Turnover stood at 2.38 billion rupees ($17.75 million).
"There is heavy selling, especially the bigger stocks that
have foreign interest; the global trend is continuing here in
Sri Lanka also," said Dimantha Mathew, a research manager at
First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
"We will see this trend continue for the next couple of days
and there could be some margin selling too as the index fell
steeply in a very short period."
Asian stocks fell to 3-year lows on Monday as a slump in
Chinese equities gathered pace, hastening an exodus from risky
assets as fears of a China-led global economic slowdown churned
world markets.
The Sri Lankan rupee was trading weaker on Monday
as a state-run bank, through which the central bank usually
directs the market, raised the currency's peg against the dollar
by 10 cents, allowing the exchange rate to depreciate to 134.10.
The rupee was trading 0.07 percent weaker from Friday's
close of 134.00.
The market had expected the central bank to allow the rupee
to depreciate further, in line with other regional currencies
that have declined against the dollar.
($1 = 134.1000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)