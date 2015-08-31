COLOMBO Aug 31 The Sri Lankan rupee fell for a second straight session on Monday as a state-run bank, through which the central bank usually directs the market, raised the currency's peg against the dollar ahead of a central bank policy meeting.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka is expected to keep its policy interest rates unchanged at record lows at its policy meeting later in the day, a Reuters poll showed.

The state-run bank raised the dollar peg by 20 cents, allowing the exchange rate to depreciate to 134.50. The rupee was trading 0.15 percent weaker at 134.50 per dollar compared with Friday's close of 134.30.

The market had expected the central bank to allow the rupee to depreciate further, in line with other regional currencies that have declined against the dollar.

The state-run bank had raised the currency's peg against the dollar by 15 cents on Friday, allowing the exchange rate to depreciate to 134.30.

Currency dealers expect the central bank, which has so far this year directed the market through the state-run bank, to let the currency remain weaker after Aug. 17 parliament elections, due to importer dollar demand and the global trend of weakening currencies against the dollar.

They said defending the rupee could have a negative impact on the country's international trade due to an over-valued currency.

Analysts said the rupee may fall to 138 levels in the short term if the central bank allows it to depreciate.

Central bank officials were not immediately available for comment.

Sri Lankan stocks were weaker in dull trade, on track to snap their three straight sessions of gains.

The main stock index was 0.12 percent weaker at 7,335.42 at 0556 GMT. Turnover stood at 161.2 million rupees ($1.20 million).

"Market is slow, there is some profit-taking with no big sellers," said a stockbroker asking not to be named. ($1 = 134.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)