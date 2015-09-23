COLOMBO, Sept 23 The Sri Lankan rupee
edged up slightly on Wednesday due to inward remittances ahead
of the Hajj, amid importer demand for dollars, dealers said.
Exporters held on to the greenback on expectations of
further depreciation, they added.
The spot rupee was at 140.95/98 per dollar at 0724 GMT, a
tad firmer from Tuesday's close of 140.95/141.05. It has fallen
4.4 percent since the central bank effectively floated it on
Sept. 4.
"There are some inflows due to Hajj. Importer dollar demand
is also there," said a currency dealer, asking not to be named.
"But exporters are not selling and they are holding on."
On Tuesday, the rupee hit a record low of 141.00 in early
trade before recovering as a state bank, through which the
central bank usually directs the market, sold dollars to limit
the fall.
The market expects the currency to fall further in the short
term if the central bank fails to tighten interest rates or the
country does not see strong inflows soon, some dealers said.
The rupee float has won a thumbs-up from rating agencies and
economists, but more reforms will be needed to support the
currency and conserve the central bank's modest reserves.
In a bid to curb dollar outflows on vehicle purchases, the
central bank on Sept. 15 imposed a 70 percent limit on loans and
advances for vehicles, a move seen aimed at easing demand for
credit and stemming dollar outflows.
Sri Lanka's main stock index traded steady. Turnover
was at 432 million rupees ($3.07 million).
($1 = 140.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)