COLOMBO, Sept 25 The Sri Lankan rupee
was slightly weaker on Friday due to importer demand for
dollars, although some exporter dollar sales and inward
remittances slowed its fall, dealers said.
Dealers said exporters were not selling the dollars below
141.00 level as they expect the central bank would intervene if
the currency were to break 141.00.
The spot rupee traded at 140.95/99 per dollar at 0602 GMT, a
tad weaker from Wednesday's close of 140.90/95. The market was
closed for a holiday on Thursday. The rupee has fallen 4.4
percent since the central bank effectively floated it on Sept.
4.
"The rupee is under pressure with exporters very reluctant
to sell (foreign exchange) expecting further depreciation," said
a currency dealer, asking not to be named.
Dealers said regulations were needed to make exporters
convert their export proceeds.
The market expects no impact on the rupee from the central
bank's monetary policy rate announcement scheduled later on
Friday, which analysts expect to be held steady.
The rupee hit a record low of 141.00 in early trade on
Tuesday. It recovered when a state bank, through which the
central bank usually directs the market, sold dollars to limit
the fall.
The market expects the currency to fall further in the short
term if the central bank declines to tighten interest rates or
the economy does not see strong inflows soon, some dealers said.
The rupee float has won a thumbs-up from rating agencies and
economists, but more reforms will be needed to support the
currency and conserve the central bank's modest reserves.
In a bid to curb dollar outflows on vehicle purchases, the
central bank on Sept. 15 imposed a 70 percent limit on loans and
advances for vehicles, a move seen aimed at curbing demand for
credit and stemming dollar outflows.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was 0.05 percent weaker
at 7,111.01 at 0609 GMT. Turnover was at 401.55 million rupees
($2.86 million).
Both stock and currency markets were closed on Thursday for
the Hajj festival holiday.
($1 = 140.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Eric
Meijer)