COLOMBO Sri Lankan rupee forwards firmed up on Thursday despite importer dollar demand due to moral suasion by the central bank, dealers said, while pressure on the local currency is seen persisting through the middle of this year on lower interest rates.

Actively traded one-month forwards were at 134.60.90 per dollar at 0643 GMT, compared with Wednesday's close of 134.70/90 per dollar.

"There is downward pressure, but one-month (forwards) were not allowed to trade above 134.60," said a currency dealer asking not to be named.

Two-week and one-week forwards were steady at 133.90/134.00 and 133.60/70 per dollar.

The central bank through moral suasion prevented the spot rupee LKR=LK from dropping below 132.90/133.20, a limit it set in February.

Central bank officials were not available for comment.

Currency dealers also said the political uncertainty was weighing on investor confidence and putting pressure on the exchange rate.

They said the rupee would be under pressure through June as credit growth is expected to hit a peak due to lower interest rates.

The central bank on April 15 in a surprise move cut key rates to record lows and said the outlook on balance of payments remains favourable in 2015.

Investors have been cautious due to political uncertainty as Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's party did not have a majority in Parliament. President Maithripala Sirisena had promised to dissolve parliament after April 23 and go for parliamentary elections.

The main stock index .CSE was up 0.09 percent at 7,123.54 at 0646 GMT, its highest since March 16.

Turnover stood at 351.9 million rupees ($2.64 million).

($1 = 133.1000 Sri Lankan rupees)

