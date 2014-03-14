COLOMBO, March 14 The Sri Lankan rupee edged up on Friday from a near two-week low hit in the previous session as dollar sales by banks outpaced late dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

The spot rupee strengthened to 130.52/57 per dollar during the session before closing at 130.62/65, firmer from Thursday's close of 130.68/75, which was its weakest close since Feb. 28.

"There was erratic volatility. There was bank selling in the morning and then we saw importer (dollar) demand coming in later part of the day," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.

Dealers said the rupee was expected to trade in a range of 130.50 to 130.75 in the near future.

The currency has gained 0.32 percent in the last 12 sessions through Friday, Thomson Reuters data showed. It has been on a rising trend since Feb. 27 amid weak demand for dollars from importers, dealers said.

The market, however, expects downward pressure due to high imports for the traditional new year in mid-April and outflows from equities, though the depreciation is expected to be mild as the central bank has strong reserves to defend the rupee.

Foreign investors sold a net 5.2 billion rupees worth of stocks in 25 straight sessions through Friday, and sold a net 4.57 billion rupees worth of government securities for the week ended March 5.

The rupee has gained about 3.5 percent since it hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28 last year. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)