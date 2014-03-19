COLOMBO, March 19 The Sri Lankan rupee ended slightly weaker on Wednesday, erasing early gains, as late importer dollar demand outpaced inflows from remittances, dealers said.

The spot rupee ended at 130.60/63 per dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 130.58/64.

"There was importer dollar demand in the latter part of the day which brought the rupee down," said a currency dealer on condition of anonymity.

Contrary to market expectations, the local currency has been gaining ahead of the traditional new year in April. Usually, the rupee falls in March and early April due to higher import demand ahead of the Sinhala-Tamil new year. However, dealers said they are yet to see higher import demand.

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters on Wednesday that the rupee will continue its stable trend throughout this year due to rise in inflows through exports and remittances into the island nation.

The currency has gained 0.33 percent in the last 15 sessions through Wednesday, Thomson Reuters data showed. It has been on a rising trend since Feb. 27 amid weak demand for dollars from importers, dealers said.

Dealers said the rupee was expected to trade in a range of 130.50 to 130.75 in the near term. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)