COLOMBO, April 8 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
firmer on Tuesday due to remittances from migrant workers and
exporter dollar sales ahead of the festive season, but a state
bank greenback buying capped the appreciation in the local
currency, dealers said.
The spot rupee which strengthened 0.1 percent to
130.55 during the day ended at 130.57/63 per dollar, firmer from
Monday's close of 130.68/70.
"If not for the state (bank) buying, rupee would have
strengthened further. There were inflows and the demand we have
seen last week was not there," said a currency dealer.
Dealers said the rupee is likely to trade between 130.50 and
130.80 in the short to medium term and could appreciate further
if the central bank does not intervene.
Sri Lanka sold a $500 million, five-year sovereign bond at a
yield of 5.125 percent and central bank head on Tuesday said the
entire bond proceed will be absorbed to its foreign currency
reserves.
The local currency had been steady at 130.70 per dollar for
the six sessions through Wednesday, as dealers were reluctant to
trade due to moral suasion by the central bank, before it
appreciated on seasonal inflows.
Depreciation pressure is seen easing due to expected inflows
from remittances that will prompt dollar selling by banks.
The currency has gained 0.38 percent since Feb. 25, but has
lost 0.14 percent so far this year, Thomson Reuters data showed.
