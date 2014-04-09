COLOMBO, April 9 Sri Lankan rupee closed flat as
dollar buying by two state banks helped offset the appreciation
pressure resulting from greenback inflows from worker
remittances and exporter dollar sales ahead of the festive
season, dealers said.
The spot rupee ended at 130.59/61 per dollar, little
changed from Tuesday's close of 130.57/63.
Dealers said the currency would have gained sharply in the
absence of dollar buying by the two state banks, through which
the central bank usually directs the market.
Dealers said they do not expect any gains in the rupee from
an expected $500 million inflow from a five-year sovereign bond,
which was sold at a yield of 5.125 percent, as the central bank
will absorb the entire proceeds.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal at a Reuters'
Global Market Forum on Wednesday said a sharp depreciation or
appreciation was unlikely "although a gentle trend could perhaps
take place."
The local currency had been steady at 130.70 per dollar for
the six sessions through April 2, as dealers were reluctant to
trade due to moral suasion by the central bank, before it
appreciated on seasonal inflows.
Depreciation pressure is seen easing due to expected inflows
from remittances that will prompt dollar selling by banks.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)