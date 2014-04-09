COLOMBO, April 9 Sri Lankan rupee closed flat as dollar buying by two state banks helped offset the appreciation pressure resulting from greenback inflows from worker remittances and exporter dollar sales ahead of the festive season, dealers said.

The spot rupee ended at 130.59/61 per dollar, little changed from Tuesday's close of 130.57/63.

Dealers said the currency would have gained sharply in the absence of dollar buying by the two state banks, through which the central bank usually directs the market.

Dealers said they do not expect any gains in the rupee from an expected $500 million inflow from a five-year sovereign bond, which was sold at a yield of 5.125 percent, as the central bank will absorb the entire proceeds.

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal at a Reuters' Global Market Forum on Wednesday said a sharp depreciation or appreciation was unlikely "although a gentle trend could perhaps take place."

The local currency had been steady at 130.70 per dollar for the six sessions through April 2, as dealers were reluctant to trade due to moral suasion by the central bank, before it appreciated on seasonal inflows.

Depreciation pressure is seen easing due to expected inflows from remittances that will prompt dollar selling by banks. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)