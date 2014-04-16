COLOMBO, April 16 The Sri Lankan rupee closed
slightly weaker on Wednesday on light importer dollar demand in
the absence of export dollar conversions and inflows from
remittances after a long holiday, dealers said.
Both currency and stock markets were closed on Monday and
Tuesday for the Sinhala-Tamil new year holiday and a special
bank holiday respectively.
The spot rupee ended at 130.60/65 per dollar, edging
down from Friday's close of 130.59/61.
The rupee has been hovering between 130.55 and 130.70 per
dollar since March 3, Thomson Reuters data showed, and currency
dealers cited the central bank's intervention through two state
banks in both directions.
Last week, the central bank's International Operations
Department said the bank had bought dollars to smoothen the
volatility and will continue to buy "excess dollars after state
banks' buying for oil and other imports".
Since mid-March, the market saw a gradual increase in
remittances by Sri Lankan expatriates to their relatives, while
dollar selling also rose as exporters paid bonuses to their
employees ahead of the festival.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on Wednesday
at a Reuters' Global Market Forum that a sharp depreciation or
appreciation was unlikely in the rupee "although a gentle trend
could perhaps take place."
The central bank's moral suasion has largely helped to keep
the rupee steady when the currency faced excess volatility due
to both upward and downward pressures.
Depreciation pressure in the early part of this year has
eased due to inflows from remittances and exporter dollar
conversion ahead of the Sinhala-Tamil new year.
Dealers, however, said the rupee could come under downward
pressure again in the event of imports picking up in a lower
interest rate regime.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)