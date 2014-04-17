COLOMBO, April 17 The Sri Lanka rupee ended
steady on Thursday as dollars from a selling bank were bought by
a state bank ahead of a long weekend, dealers said.
The spot rupee ended at 130.60/65 per dollar.
"There was dollar supply from banks' sales. But a state bank
bought them at 130.60, while trading volume was very thin
because of the holidays," a currency dealer said.
Both the currency and the stock market will be shut on
Friday for a holiday. They were closed on Monday and Tuesday for
the Sinhala-Tamil new year and a special bank holiday,
respectively.
The rupee has been hovering between 130.55 and 130.70 per
dollar since March 3, Thomson Reuters data showed. Dealers are
citing the central bank's intervention through two state banks
to defend the rupee from sharp swings.
There has been a gradual increase since mid-March in
remittances by Sri Lankan expatriates to their relatives, while
dollar selling has also increased as exporters paid bonuses to
their employees.
Those inflows have helped ease depreciation pressure, which
was there in the early part of the year.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said at a
Reuters' Global Market Forum on April 9 that a sharp
depreciation or appreciation was unlikely in the rupee,
"although a gentle trend could perhaps take place".
Dealers, however, said the rupee could come under downward
pressure again in the event of imports picking up in a lower
interest rate regime.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)