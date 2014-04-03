COLOMBO, April 3 The Sri Lanka rupee traded steady for a seventh straight session on Thursday despite some importer dollar demand, but dealers expect the rupee to gain from next week due to inflows from remittances and demand for the local currency ahead of the mid-April traditional festivals.

The spot rupee was flat at 130.70/75 per dollar at 0611 GMT.

Dealers said banks were reluctant to trade the local currency beyond 130.70 per dollar due to moral suasion by the central bank. But they said the current depreciation pressure is expected to ease due to expected inflows from remittances that will prompt dollar selling by banks.

"Banks were selling dollars due to festive demand, a state bank was buying the dollars" said a currency dealer asking not to be named.

Dealers said the central bank had asked banks to keep the rupee at the 130.70-per-dollar level to reduce volatility.

Nandalal Weerasinghe, one of the central bank's deputy governors, told Reuters on Monday the central bank has not changed its policy of not targeting any specific rate but moral suasion is one of the instruments many central banks use to manage short-term volatility.

Dealers said lack of credit demand for imports will help reduce downward pressure on the rupee.

The currency has gained 0.25 percent since Feb. 27, but has lost 0.08 percent so far this year, Thomson Reuters data showed.

At 0556 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was down 0.01 percent, or 0.52 points, at 6,004.26, after hitting a six-week closing high in the previous session. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)