COLOMBO, April 3 The Sri Lanka rupee traded
steady for a seventh straight session on Thursday despite some
importer dollar demand, but dealers expect the rupee to gain
from next week due to inflows from remittances and demand for
the local currency ahead of the mid-April traditional festivals.
The spot rupee was flat at 130.70/75 per dollar at
0611 GMT.
Dealers said banks were reluctant to trade the local
currency beyond 130.70 per dollar due to moral suasion by the
central bank. But they said the current depreciation pressure is
expected to ease due to expected inflows from remittances that
will prompt dollar selling by banks.
"Banks were selling dollars due to festive demand, a state
bank was buying the dollars" said a currency dealer asking not
to be named.
Dealers said the central bank had asked banks to keep the
rupee at the 130.70-per-dollar level to reduce volatility.
Nandalal Weerasinghe, one of the central bank's deputy
governors, told Reuters on Monday the central bank has not
changed its policy of not targeting any specific rate but moral
suasion is one of the instruments many central banks use to
manage short-term volatility.
Dealers said lack of credit demand for imports will help
reduce downward pressure on the rupee.
The currency has gained 0.25 percent since Feb. 27, but has
lost 0.08 percent so far this year, Thomson Reuters data showed.
At 0556 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was down
0.01 percent, or 0.52 points, at 6,004.26, after hitting a
six-week closing high in the previous session.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)