COLOMBO, April 3 The Sri Lanka rupee closed
firmer on Thursday after being defended through six-straight
sessions as banks sold dollars to meet customer demand and
remittances ahead of the festive seasons, dealers said.
The spot rupee ended at 130.63/65 per dollar, up from
Wednesday's close of 130.70/75.
"There were not much of demand for dollars. We have seen
remittances coming in and banks sold dollars due to festive
(rupee) demand," said a currency dealer asking not to be named.
The local currency was steady at 130.70 per dollar for the
last six sessions as dealers were reluctant to trade the local
currency beyond 130.70 per dollar through Wednesday due to moral
suasion by the central bank.
But they said the depreciation pressure is expected to ease
due to expected inflows from remittances that will prompt dollar
selling by banks.
Dealers said lack of credit demand for imports will help
reduce downward pressure on the rupee.
The currency has gained 0.31 percent since Feb. 27, but has
lost 0.11 percent so far this year, Thomson Reuters data showed.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)