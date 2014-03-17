(Fixes typos on 'rights' and 'record' in lead paragraph)
COLOMBO, March 17 Sri Lankan shares edged up on
Monday, ending a five-session falling streak, but turnover
slumped to near a 5-year low as investors were cautious ahead of
a U.N. resolution on the island nation's human rights record
later this month.
The day's turnover fell to 2009 levels when the island
nation was in the final days of a 26-year civil war with Tamil
separatists. Turnover was 90.9 million rupees ($696,300), the
lowest since April 30, 2009, less than a tenth of this year's
daily average of about 921.3 million rupees.
Analysts said investor sentiment has been dented on concerns
over the U.N. resolution, which could have an impact on the
country's economy. Many potential buyers in risky assets are
staying on the sidelines for want of clear direction.
"Now, foreign investors are also holding back because there
is no liquidity in the market," Danushka Samarasinghe, head of
TKS research, told Reuters.
The main stock index rose 0.3 percent, or 17.88
points to 5,914.11, edging up from its lowest close since Feb.
26 led by large caps.
Ceylon Tobacco Co Plc shares rose 1.83 percent to
1,120 rupees with just one share changing hands, while Ceylinco
Insurance Plc rose 7.40 percent to 1449.90 rupees with
just nine shares traded, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Foreign investors were sellers for the second straight
session, with net selling of 4.89 million rupees worth of shares
on Monday. But they have been net buyers of 220 million rupees
worth of shares in the last nine sessions.
Net outflows so far in 2014 stand at 3.82 billion rupees.
They were 22.88 billion rupees in 2013.
Earlier this month, Sri Lanka questioned the independence of
the human rights office of the United Nations after the United
States asked it to investigate violations by the Sri Lanka
government related to the civil war. A vote on the resolution is
scheduled for the last week of the session, starting on March
24.
($1 = 130.6050 Sri Lanka Rupees)
