COLOMBO, April 7 The Sri Lankan index slipped on
Monday from a near seven-week high hit in the previous session,
despite foreign investors buying risky assets.
The main stock index ended 0.1 percent, or 6.17
points weaker at 6,048.38, declining from its highest since Feb.
17 hit in the previous session.
The day's turnover was 537.5 million rupees ($4.1 million)
turnover, well below this year's daily average of 1 billion
rupees.
The bourse saw net foreign inflows of 211.1 million rupees,
though foreigners have net sold 9.39 billion rupees worth of
shares so far this year.
Lanka Orix Leasing Co Plc shares fell 3.72 percent
to end at 75.10 rupees, while Cargills (Ceylon) Plc
fell 3.66 percent to close at 136.80.
Investor sentiment is yet to recover after the United
Nations announced it would probe alleged war crimes by the
island nation, analysts said.
The bourse has suffered 5.26 billion rupees in foreign
outflows in the seven sessions since March 28 due to the exit of
a large foreign fund.
The United Nations has launched an inquiry into war crimes
allegedly committed by both Sri Lankan state forces and Tamil
rebels during a conflict that ended in 2009, saying the
government had failed to investigate properly.
Analysts said the outcome of the resolution was expected,
but investors' sentiment has been dented over concerns it could
hurt the country's economy.
Several potential buyers of risky assets are waiting for a
clear direction.
($1 = 130.6000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)