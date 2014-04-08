COLOMBO, April 8 The Sri Lankan share index rose
to a near eight-week high on Tuesday, led by top conglomerate
John Keells Holdings Plc amid foreign buying in the
island nation's risky assets.
The main stock index ended 0.39 percent, or 23.78
points, firmer at 6,072.16, its highest close since Feb. 13.
"Lower interest rate is driving the market," a stockbroker
said on condition of anonymity.
The stock market is gradually attracting investors who are
looking for higher returns as the deposit rates in banks and
financial companies are not beyond 6-6.5 percent, the broker
said.
Analysts, however, said foreign investor sentiment is yet to
recover after the United Nations on March 27 announced it would
probe alleged war crimes by the island nation.
The bourse has suffered 5.16 billion rupees in foreign
outflows in the eight sessions since March 28 due to the exit of
a large foreign fund.
The day's turnover was 645.1 million rupees ($4.93 million)
turnover, well below this year's daily average of 995.6 million
rupees.
The bourse saw net foreign inflows of 93.6 million rupees,
though foreigners have net sold 9.29 billion rupees worth of
shares so far this year.
Shares in John Keells Holdings rose 1.88 percent to 238.80
rupees a share while Commercial Leasing and Finance PLC
gained 5.26 percent to 4.00 rupees.
The United Nations has launched an inquiry into war crimes
allegedly committed by both Sri Lankan state forces and Tamil
rebels during a conflict that ended in 2009, saying the
government had failed to investigate properly.
Analysts said the outcome of the resolution was expected,
but investors' sentiment has been dented over concerns it could
hurt the country's economy.
Several potential buyers of risky assets are waiting for a
clear direction.
($1 = 130.7300 Sri Lanka Rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)