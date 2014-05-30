COLOMBO May 30 Sri Lankan stocks fell on Friday
to a their lowest in more than three weeks led by large-cap
shares, despite buying by foreign investors whose outlook on the
risky assets remained positive due to lower interest rates.
The main stock index ended 0.64 percent, or 40.31
points, weaker at 6,263.46, it lowest close since May 7, and
slipping from its highest close since May 20 hit on Thursday.
The bourse saw a net foreign inflow of 229.8 million rupees
($1.76 million) worth of shares on Friday, extending the
year-to-date net foreign inflow to 2.5 billion rupees.
The day's turnover was at 1.08 billion rupees, as against
this year's daily average of 1.01 billion rupees.
Stockbrokers expect the market to gain in the near future
due to lower interest rates after the central bank kept key
rates at multi-year lows on Tuesday for the fourth straight
month, as expected.
Shares of Carson Cumberbatch fell 5.22 percent to
379.10 rupees a share, while Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC
fell 0.59 percent to 1058.70 rupees.
($1 = 130.4000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)