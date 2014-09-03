COLOMBO, Sept 3 Sri Lankan stocks hit their
highest closing in more than three years on Wednesday, snapping
a two-day losing streak, led by blue-chips such as Ceylon
Tobacco Company Plc, conglomerate John Keells Holdings
Plc and banking shares.
Analysts said low interest rates and continued foreign
buying into risky assets boosted sentiment.
The main stock index rose 0.32 percent, or 22.28
points, to close at 7,047.10, its highest close since Aug. 16,
2011.
"There was lot of retail activity in the market, mainly in
small- to medium-cap counters," said Dimantha Mathew, manager,
research at First Capital Equities (pvt) Ltd.
"These days institutions are silent with the index around
the 7,000 mark. They are wondering whether the market is still
buy. We also think the index has overshot earnings but expect
earnings to catch up soon."
The index has gained nearly 19.18 percent so far this year.
The bourse has been in an overbought region since July. The
Relative Strength Index, a momentum indicator tracked by
chartists, was at 76.649 on Wednesday, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
Stocks are deemed "overbought" above the 70-mark, which
tends to signal a reversal in the near term.
Ceylon Tobacco, which led gains, rose 1.39 percent to
1,196.4 rupees, while John Keells rose 0.77 percent to 249.50
rupees.
After market hours, Fitch Ratings downgraded John Keells'
National Long-Term Rating to 'AA+(lka)' from 'AAA(lka)'.
Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc, the biggest listed
lender by market capitalisation, rose 1.01 percent to 150
rupees.
Exchange Turnover was 1.19 billion rupees ($9.14 million),
in line with this year's daily average of 1.2 billion rupees.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 282 million rupees
worth of shares, extending the year-to-date net foreign inflows
to 8.54 billion rupees.
The central bank did not offer 91-day t-bills at the weekly
auction on Wednesday after it rejected all bids in the last two
auctions, while yields on the 182-day and the 364-day treasury
bills held steady for the third time.
($1 = 130.1800 Sri Lankan rupee)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)