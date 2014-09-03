COLOMBO, Sept 3 Sri Lankan stocks hit their highest closing in more than three years on Wednesday, snapping a two-day losing streak, led by blue-chips such as Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc, conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc and banking shares.

Analysts said low interest rates and continued foreign buying into risky assets boosted sentiment.

The main stock index rose 0.32 percent, or 22.28 points, to close at 7,047.10, its highest close since Aug. 16, 2011.

"There was lot of retail activity in the market, mainly in small- to medium-cap counters," said Dimantha Mathew, manager, research at First Capital Equities (pvt) Ltd.

"These days institutions are silent with the index around the 7,000 mark. They are wondering whether the market is still buy. We also think the index has overshot earnings but expect earnings to catch up soon."

The index has gained nearly 19.18 percent so far this year.

The bourse has been in an overbought region since July. The Relative Strength Index, a momentum indicator tracked by chartists, was at 76.649 on Wednesday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Stocks are deemed "overbought" above the 70-mark, which tends to signal a reversal in the near term.

Ceylon Tobacco, which led gains, rose 1.39 percent to 1,196.4 rupees, while John Keells rose 0.77 percent to 249.50 rupees.

After market hours, Fitch Ratings downgraded John Keells' National Long-Term Rating to 'AA+(lka)' from 'AAA(lka)'.

Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc, the biggest listed lender by market capitalisation, rose 1.01 percent to 150 rupees.

Exchange Turnover was 1.19 billion rupees ($9.14 million), in line with this year's daily average of 1.2 billion rupees.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 282 million rupees worth of shares, extending the year-to-date net foreign inflows to 8.54 billion rupees.

The central bank did not offer 91-day t-bills at the weekly auction on Wednesday after it rejected all bids in the last two auctions, while yields on the 182-day and the 364-day treasury bills held steady for the third time. ($1 = 130.1800 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)