COLOMBO, Sept 19 Sri Lankan stocks rose for the
fourth straight session on Friday to touch its highest in more
than three years. The gains were led by banking and diversified
shares on bullish sentiment due to lower interest rates, higher
foreign fund buying and positive economic outlook.
Stockbrokers said they expected the index to gain further as
the market is expecting another rate cut during the central
bank's monetary policy rate meeting next week. The announcement
is scheduled for 0200 GMT on Tuesday.
The main stock index ended up 0.39 percent, or 28.02
points, at 7,234.92, its highest closing level since June 9,
2011.
"The market is continuing its bull run on the back of lower
interest rates and positive outlook," said a stockbroker asking
not to be named. "The market is expecting a rate cut because the
treasury bill rates are now below the policy rates."
Yields on treasury bills fell 3-4 basis points at a weekly
auction on Wednesday and are below the central bank's standing
deposit facility rate or the rate at which the central bank
lends money to commercial banks.
The cut in energy prices on Tuesday has also enthused the
market.
Sri Lanka is aiming for a higher economic growth of 8.2
percent and a lower fiscal deficit target of 4.4 percent of
gross domestic product next year, a government document showed
on Thursday.
The index has gained 22.36 percent so far this year.
The bourse has been in an overbought region since July. The
Relative Strength Index, a momentum indicator tracked by
chartists, rose to 83.883 on Friday compared with Thursday's
81.562, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Shares in Bukit Darah Plc, which led the overall
gain in the index, rose 2.69 percent to 725 rupees, while the
biggest listed lender by market capitalisation, Commercial Bank
of Ceylon, rose 1.27 percent to 158.90 rupees.
The day's turnover was 2.52 billion Sri Lankan rupees
($19.35 million), more than this year's daily average of over
1.27 billion rupees.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 196.3 million rupees
worth of shares on Friday, extending their year-to-date net
purchases of 11.1 billion rupees.
($1 = 130.2500 Sri Lankan rupee)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)