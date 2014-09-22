COLOMBO, Sept 22 Sri Lankan stocks gained for
the fifth session on Monday to touch their highest in more than
three years, led by banking and diversified stocks on bullish
sentiment due to lower interest rates, higher foreign fund
buying and positive economic outlook.
Stockbrokers said they expect the index to gain further as
the market sees a possible rate cut during the central bank's
monetary policy rate meeting next week. The announcement is
scheduled for 0200 GMT on Tuesday.
The main stock index ended up 0.3 percent, or 21.49
points, at 7,256.41, its highest closing level since June 9,
2011.
"Market is on a bullish trend on diversified and banking
sector counters with a lot of foreign and institutional buying,"
said Dimantha Mathew, manager research at First Capital Equities
(Pvt) Ltd.
"There is a possibility of a rate cut while the recent fuel
price cut will ease inflation further and the government is also
expecting improvement in the credit growth."
Yields on treasury bills fell 3-4 basis points at a weekly
auction on Wednesday and are below the central bank's standing
deposit facility rate or the rate at which the central bank mops
up liquidity from commercial banks.
The cut in energy prices on Tuesday has also enthused the
market.
Sri Lanka is aiming for a higher economic growth of 8.2
percent and a lower fiscal deficit target of 4.4 percent of
gross domestic product next year, a government document showed
on Thursday.
The index has gained 22.72 percent so far this year.
The bourse has been in an overbought region since July. The
Relative Strength Index, a momentum indicator tracked by
chartists, rose to 85.259 on Monday compared with Friday's
83.442, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Shares in Hemas Holdings Plc, which led the overall
gain in the index, rose 6.10 percent to 62.6 rupees, while
Ceylon Theatres Plc jumped 6.19 percent to 169.90
rupees.
Shares in Dialog Axiata Plc rose 1.8 percent to
11.30 rupees and Hatton National Bank Plc added 2.27
percent to 180 rupees.
The day's turnover was 1.95 billion rupees ($15 million),
more than this year's daily average of over 1.27 billion rupees.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 458 million rupees
worth of shares on Monday, extending their year-to-date net
purchases of 11.56 billion rupees.
($1 = 130.3000 Sri Lankan rupee)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)