COLOMBO Oct 3 Sri Lankan stocks hit 40-month
highs on Friday, with turnover hitting a three-week high, led by
a rally in banks and foreign buying in Dialog Axiata.
Gains were also supported by buying from local investors,
who invested in risky assets because of lower interest rates.
The main stock index ended up 0.76 percent, or 55.55
points, at 7,406.60, its highest close since May 31, 2011.
"The market is bullish and we saw strong buying across the
board. There was strong foreign and institutional interest. They
are moving up and buying the quantities," said Dimantha Mathew,
research manager, First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
Foreign investors bought a net 2.26 billion rupees of shares
on Friday, extending net foreign inflows to 9.7 billion rupees
so far this year.
Dialog Axiata Plc, which saw a net 137.6 million
shares of foreign buying, rose 3.31 percent to 12.50 rupees.
Analysts said local investors have no alternative but to buy
stocks. Though the central bank has kept interest rates
unchanged since January, yield in the one-year t-bill has fallen
around 260 basis points so far this year.
The day's turnover was at 4.39 billion rupees ($33.69
million), highest since Sept. 11 and more than three times this
year's daily average of over 1.35 billion rupees.
Biggest listed lender by the market capitalisation,
Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc, which led the market
gain, rose 3.44 percent to 165.50 rupees, while DFCC Bank Plc
gained 7.48 percent to 231.40 rupees.
($1 = 130.3000 Sri Lankan rupee)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)