COLOMBO Oct 9 Sri Lankan stocks fell marginally
on Thursday, moving further away from their near
three-and-a-half-year high hit last week, amid profit-taking in
blue-chips such as Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc and John
Keells Holdings Plc.
The main stock index ended 0.13 percent, or 9.93
points, weaker at 7,386.08. It had hit its highest close since
May 31, 2011 on Friday.
"The retail interest seems to be low now and there was a bit
of profit taking in John Keells and CTC, which brought the
market down," said Dimantha Mathew, manager, research at First
Capital Equities (pvt) Ltd.
Analysts said investors are awaiting the September-quarter
earnings and the 2015 budget scheduled on Oct. 24 for further
cues.
Foreign investors were net sellers for the second straight
session on Thursday. They sold a net 8.4 million rupees worth of
shares on Thursday, but they have been net buyers of 9.68
billion rupees so far this year, exchange data showed.
Ceylon Tobacco, which led losses, ended 5.16 percent weaker
at 1,150.10 rupees, while John Keells fell 0.43 percent to 252
rupees.
The day's turnover was 1.46 billion rupees ($11.20 million),
more than this year's daily average of over 1.35 billion rupees.
Stock and foreign exchange markets were closed on Wednesday
for a Buddhist religious holiday.
($1 = 130.3500 Sri Lankan rupee)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)