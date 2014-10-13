COLOMBO Oct 13 Sri Lankan stocks fell more than
2 percent on Monday to their lowest in nearly four weeks on
profit-taking, with banking stocks leading the decline.
The main stock index fell to 2.03 percent before
closing down 1.87 percent, or 136.78 points, at 7,184.22, its
lowest since Sept. 17. It hit a near 3-1/2 year closing high on
Oct. 3.
"It's a free fall. Today the fall is led by banking and
large-cap shares," said Dimantha Mathew, manager, research at
First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
First Capital Research in a note to investors said it
expects selling pressure to continue for the next few days
mainly stemming from large-cap counters.
Biggest listed lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc
, which led the overall fall, lost 5.92 percent to
157.30 rupees, while DFCC Bank Plc shed 6.27 percent
to 215.40 rupees.
The day's turnover was 1.97 billion rupees ($15.09 million),
more than this year's daily average of 1.36 billion rupees.
Foreign investors bought 284.1 million rupees worth of
shares on Monday after three straight sessions of outflows. The
bourse has enjoyed a net foreign inflow of 9.45 billion rupees
year-to-date, exchange data showed.
The market saw 526.9 million rupees ($4 million) worth of
foreign selling in stocks during the last three sessions through
Friday.
($1 = 130.5500 Sri Lankan rupee)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)