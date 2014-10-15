COLOMBO Oct 15 Sri Lankan stocks gained for a
second straight session on Wednesday, recovering from a near
four-week closing low hit early this week, as banks rose in thin
volume.
However, stock brokers expect volatility in the near future
amid worries about early presidential polls and a mixed signal
on interest rates.
President Mahinda Rajapaksa could hold a snap election in
January, nearly two years before he has to, a close ally said,
amid signs his popularity is fading among people who criticise
his party for abusing power.
Yields on 364-day t-bills rose 11 basis points to 6.00
percent, the first rise since Dec 20, 2013.
Local investors have been buying stocks as they have no
other options in a multi-year low interest rate regime.
Sri Lanka's main stock index gained 1.16 percent, or
83.36 points, to 7,288.83 after marking its lowest closing level
since Sept. 17 on Monday.
Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc led gains with a
3.88 percent rise, while conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
rose 1.13 percent.
The day's turnover was 1.6 billion rupees ($12.25 million),
more than this year's daily average of over 1.36 billion rupees.
Foreign investors bought 201.3 million rupees worth of
shares on Wednesday, extending the year-to-date net foreign
inflow to 9.54 billion rupees, exchange data showed.
($1 = 130.6000 Sri Lankan rupee)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)