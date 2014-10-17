COLOMBO Oct 17 Sri Lankan stocks fell for the
second straight session on Friday, led by profit-taking in
select shares such as Sri Lanka Telecom Plc and John
Keells Holdings Plc, although foreign investors bought
into risky assets.
Sri Lanka's main stock index fell 0.31 percent, or
22.60 points, to 7,234.47.
Foreign investors bought a net 15.9 million rupees
($121,792) worth of shares on Friday, extending the year-to-date
net foreign inflow to 10.13 billion rupees, exchange data
showed.
"Profit-taking was seen along with low foreign fund
activity. Local investors are waiting for cues amid volatility
in the regional markets," said a stock broker asking not to be
named.
"The volatility will be there next week too on the back of
the global markets' performance."
Leading fixed line telephone operator Sri Lanka Telecom Plc
led the fall with a 2.75 percent loss, while
conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc lost 0.8 percent.
Asian stocks were on the defensive on Friday, unable to hold
early gains as solid U.S. data gave only a temporary boost and
failed to dispel underlying worries about slowing world economic
growth.
Stockbrokers said trading in local shares may be volatile
due to government moves on an early presidential poll, and a
possible bottoming out of interest rates.
President Mahinda Rajapaksa could hold a snap election in
January, nearly two years before he has to, a close ally said,
amid signs his popularity is fading among people who criticise
his party for abusing power.
The central bank held its key policy rates steady before the
market opened Friday, a day after governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal
said a reversal of the falling trend in t-bill yields was a
signal of where the authorities want rates to
head.
Local investors have been buying stocks as they have no
other option in a low interest rate regime.
The day's turnover was 1.02 billion rupees, less than this
year's daily average of over 1.36 billion rupees.
($1 = 130.5500 Sri Lankan rupee)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)