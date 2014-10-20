COLOMBO Oct 20 Sri Lankan stocks fell for the
third session on Monday in moderate volume, led by profit-taking
in blue-chips as investors awaited cues from the 2015 budget and
the September quarter earnings amid speculations over an early
election.
Sri Lanka's main stock index fell 0.29 percent, or
21.02 points, to 7,213.45, its lowest since Oct. 14.
"It's profit-taking, but uncertainty is also weighing on the
market," a stockbroker said on condition of anonymity.
The day's turnover was 863.1 million rupees ($6.6 million),
less than this year's daily average of over 1.36 billion rupees.
Foreign investors bought a net 8.4 million rupees worth of
shares on Monday, extending the year-to-date net foreign inflow
to 10.14 billion rupees, exchange data showed.
Blue chips such as John Keells Holdings fell 0.32
percent to 247.20 rupees, while large-cap illiquid Nestle Lanka
ended 0.94 percent down to 2,080.20 rupees.
Traders said the market was waiting to see the performance
in the September quarter earnings before a decision to buy the
island nation's risky assets.
Stockbrokers said trading in local shares may be volatile
due to chances of an early presidential poll and a possible
bottoming out of interest rates. The government is also
scheduled to present its 2015 budget on Friday.
President Mahinda Rajapaksa could hold a snap election in
January, nearly two years before he has to, a close ally said,
amid signs his popularity is fading among people who criticise
his party for abusing power.
($1 = 130.6000 Sri Lankan rupee)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)