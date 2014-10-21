COLOMBO Oct 21 Sri Lankan stocks fell for the
fourth straight session on Tuesday to hit a 6-week closing low,
a day after the government announced it would hold a
presidential election in January, nearly two years ahead of
schedule. Most local investors offloaded positions to cut
losses, dealers said.
President Mahinda Rajapaksa is expected to run for a third
six-year term. The poll schedule announcement came amid signs
Rajapaksa's popularity is fading after accusations that his
party is abusing power.
Analysts said investors were waiting for cues from the 2015
budget scheduled for Friday and a raft of September quarterly
earnings expected next week.
Sri Lanka's main stock index fell 0.72 percent, or
52.29 points, to 7,161.16, its lowest since Sept. 9.
"Some people are taking profits and there is no strong local
buying. Some local retail investors also sold their shares to
cut losses as the index has been on a downward trend," said
Danushka Samarasinghe, COO at Softlogic Stockbrokers.
Stockbrokers said trading in local shares may be volatile
due to the revised poll schedule and a possible bottoming out of
interest rates.
The day's turnover was 897.4 million rupees ($6.87 million),
less than this year's daily average of 1.36 billion rupees.
Foreign investors bought a net 165.1 million rupees worth of
shares on Tuesday, extending the year-to-date net foreign inflow
to 10.3 billion rupees, exchange data showed.
The country's biggest listed lender Commercial Bank of
Ceylon Plc, which led the overall fall of the index,
lost 1.43 percent at 158.60 rupees.
Shares in conglomerate John Keells Holdings fell
0.20 percent to 246.50 rupees, while Dialog Axiata Plc
ended 0.83 percent down at 12 rupees.
Both the currency and stock markets will be closed for a
holiday on Wednesday. Trading will resume on Thursday.
($1 = 130.7000 Sri Lankan rupee)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)