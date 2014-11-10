COLOMBO Nov 10 Sri Lankan stocks edged down on
Monday from a near three-and-half-year high hit in the previous
session on profit-taking, led by banks and telecommunication
shares.
Continued foreign buying, low interest rates and better
earnings expectations kept investor appetite for risky assets
intact.
Sri Lanka's main stock index closed 0.17 percent
weaker at 7,403.38, moving away from its highest closing level
since May 31, 2011 hit on Friday.
"Overall, little bit of profit-taking and slight correction
were seen as the market went up fast," said Reshan
Kurukulasuriya, COO of Richard Pieris Securities (Pvt) Ltd.
Shares in DFCC Bank Plc, which led the overall
fall, lost 1.75 percent to 225 rupees.
Shares in top mobile phone operator Dialog Axiata Plc
, which reported a 15.6 percent jump in third quarter
net profit on Wednesday, fell 0.8 percent to 12.40 rupees.
Foreign investors bought a net 309.9 million rupees ($2.37
million) worth of shares, extending the net foreign inflow so
far this year to 15.88 billion rupees, exchange data showed.
Monday's turnover was 1.88 billion rupees, more than this
year's daily average of 1.40 billion rupees.
Analysts expect trading to be choppy in the near-term due to
the revised presidential poll schedule in January and a possible
bottoming out of interest rates.
The country's central bank has kept key policy rates steady
for a ninth straight month, saying private sector credit growth
was picking up and long-term lending rates were adjusting
downwards.
($1 = 130.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)