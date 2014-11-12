COLOMBO Nov 12 Sri Lankan stocks hit a
3-1/2-year high on Wednesday as investors picked up banking and
construction shares on hopes of growth in the sectors, while
continued foreign buying, low interest rates and better earnings
expectations kept investor appetite for risky assets intact.
Sri Lanka's main stock index ended up 0.76 percent at
7,469.41, its highest closing level since May 20, 2011.
Shares in Access Engineering Plc, which led the
overall gain, rose 6.67 percent to 36.8 rupees while People's
Leasing and Finance Plc rose 5.73 percent to 24
rupees.
Traders said expectations over a boost in vehicle leasing
business for People's Leasing and Finance Plc after the 2015
budget announcement last month reduced vehicle taxes and Access
Engineering being awarded a multi-million dollar contract for a
new highway helped boost their share prices.
Foreign investors bought a net 187.4 million rupees ($1.43
million) worth of shares, extending the net foreign inflow so
far this year to 16.75 billion rupees, exchange data showed.
Wednesday's turnover was 2.68 billion rupees, well above
this year's daily average of 1.40 billion rupees.
Analysts expect trading to be choppy in the near term due to
the revised presidential poll schedule in January and a possible
bottoming out of interest rates.
The country's central bank has kept key policy rates steady
for a ninth straight month, saying private sector credit growth
was picking up and long-term lending rates were adjusting
downwards.
($1 = 130.9000 Sri Lankan rupee)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)