COLOMBO Nov 13 Sri Lankan stocks rose to hover
around a 3-1/2-year high on Thursday as investors picked up
construction and banking shares on hopes of growth in the
sectors, while foreign buying pushed the turnover to a six-week
high.
Analysts said low interest rates and better earnings
expectations kept investor appetite for risky assets intact.
Sri Lanka's main stock index edged up 0.14 percent to
7,479.69, its highest closing level since May 19, 2011.
"There was lot of retail interest seen across the board
after some time. We expect a psychological barrier around 7,500
levels specially on the big-cap shares," said Dimantha Mathew
manager, research, at First Capital Equities (pvt) Ltd.
Thursday's turnover was 4.08 billion rupees, well above this
year's daily average of 1.42 billion rupees with foreign
investors buying a net 1.11 billion rupees ($8.48 million) worth
of shares. The bourse has witnessed a foreign inflow of 17.86
billion rupees so far this year, exchange data showed.
Shares in Access Engineering Plc, which led the
overall gain, rose 5.98 percent to 39 rupees while People's
Leasing and Finance Plc rose 2.08 percent to 24.50
rupees.
Traders said hopes over a boost in vehicle leasing business
for People's Leasing and Finance Plc and Access Engineering
being awarded a multi-million dollar contract for a new highway
helped boost their share prices.
Analysts expect trading to be choppy in the near term due to
the revised presidential poll schedule in January and a possible
bottoming out of interest rates.
The country's central bank has kept key policy rates steady
for a ninth straight month, saying private sector credit growth
was picking up and long-term lending rates were adjusting
downwards.
($1 = 130.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)