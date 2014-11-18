COLOMBO Nov 18 Sri Lankan stocks rose for a
sixth straight session on Tuesday to their highest closing level
in more than three-and-a-half years, led by telecom and banking
stocks as the central bank held its key policy rates steady at
multi-year lows.
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka kept key policy rates steady
at record lows for a 10th straight month, and said stable
inflation and steady credit expansion should help the economy
grow by around 8 percent over this year and next.
Continued foreign buying, low interest rates and hopes of
better corporate earnings helped boost investor sentiment,
traders said.
"Now, the market has gone up a bit. I believe there could be
small profit-taking, especially in December there could be
profit-taking and correction," said Dimantha Mathew, manager,
research at First Capital Equities (pvt) Ltd.
The main stock index rose 0.32 percent, or 24.23
points, to 7,548.23, its highest closing level since April 12,
2011.
The market has been in the overbought region since Nov. 13.
The relative strength index was 76.644 on Tuesday, above the
upper neutral range of 70, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Turnover was 3.83 billion rupees ($29.24 million), exchange
data showed, well above this year's daily average of 1.44
billion rupees.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 212.6 million rupees
worth of shares, extending net foreign buying so far this year
to 18.43 billion rupees, exchange data showed.
Dialog Axiata Plc rose 6.87 percent, leading
overall gains, while Carson Cumberbatch Plc added 7.93
percent.
Shares in the country's biggest listed lender, Commercial
Bank of Ceylon Plc, rose 0.80 percent.
($1 = 131.0000 Sri Lankan rupee)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)