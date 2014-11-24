COLOMBO Nov 24 Sri Lankan stocks fell more than 3 percent on Monday to a four-week low as speculation that more ruling party legislators would cross over to the opposition added to the political uncertainty and spooked investors.

The fall -- for the second straight day -- came after Health Minister Mithripala Sirisena on Friday said he would contest against President Mahinda Rajapaksa in the Jan. 8 snap presidential poll.

After falling over 3 percent in early trade, the main stock index ended 2.25 percent weaker at 7,235.25, its lowest close since Oct. 28, and its biggest single-day fall since Aug. 28, 2013.

"There was panic selling in the morning and margin calls also came on negative sentiment due to political uncertainty," said Dimantha Mathew, manager-research at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.

"Nobody expected political uncertainty of this magnitude, (and) the opposition to be in full force with lot of defections, especially high-ranking ministers."

Already, seven legislators, including the health minister have defected from Rajapaksa's ruling coalition.

The final budget vote in parliament, scheduled for later in the day, also weighed on sentiment.

Stockbrokers and research analysts said some retailers were selling their stakes on fears that a change in the political leadership could be highly volatile to the market, while others remained optimistic about the change.

"President Rajapaksa's economic strategies were well received by the capital markets investment community and so if the status quo doesn't change, the market trajectory also should not falter but continue with the growth trend," said Danushka Samarasinghe, COO at Softlogic Stockbrokers (Pvt) Ltd.

"On the flip side, if expectation of opposition taking power is high on the back of promising better economic management, governance and transparency, the promise alone should bode well with the investment community and could propel further market growth."

Continued foreign buying, low interest rates and hopes of better earnings pushed the bourse into an overbought zone by Nov. 18, before it slipped on political woes. On Monday, the bourse fell into the oversold region, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Monday's turnover was 1.7 billion rupees ($12.98 million), exchange data showed, more than this year's daily average of 1.44 billion rupees. Foreign investors were net buyers of 100.2 million rupees, extending foreign buying for this year to 19.39 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

Biggest listed lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc fell 3.20 percent, leading the overall fall, while Carson Cumberbatch Plc fell 5.27 percent. Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc fell 2.25 percent. ($1 = 130.9500 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)