COLOMBO, March 26 Sri Lankan stocks ended little
changed on Wednesday amid concerns ahead of a U.N. resolution on
the country's human rights record.
The prospect of a resolution that could hurt the country's
economy has dented investor sentiment, analysts said. Several
potential buyers of risky assets are awaiting a clear direction.
Sri Lanka has questioned the independence of the United
Nations human rights office after the United States asked it to
investigate violations by the government related to the civil
war. A vote on the resolution is scheduled on Thursday.
The main stock index ended 0.03 percent, or 1.81
points, weaker at 5,950.97, near its two-week high hit on
Tuesday.
"Trading was sluggish. There were some crossings which
boosted the turnover," a stockbroker said.
Turnover was 762.1 million rupees ($5.83 million), the
highest since March 11, helped by market heavyweight Ceylon
Tobacco Co Plc and top Conglomerate John Keells
Holdings.
However, it was less than this year's daily average of 859.3
million rupees.
Ceylon Tobacco fell 1.36 percent to 1,083 rupees, while John
Keells ended steady at 218 rupees.
Sri Lanka's 2.47 trillion rupee bourse saw a net foreign
outflow of 41 million rupees worth of shares, extending the net
selling so far this year to 4.17 billion rupees.
It had recorded a 22.88 billion rupee inflow in 2013.
($1 = 130.6500 Sri Lanka Rupees)
