COLOMBO Nov 4 Sri Lankan stocks slid on Tuesday
from the over three-week high touched in the previous session,
ending an eight-day gaining streak on anticipated results of
market heavyweight John Keells Holdings and selling by foreign
investors.
Top conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc, which
reported after market hours a 29 percent year-on-year rise in
September quarter net profit, led the fall with a 1.57 percent
decline to 253.10 rupees.
Foreign investors turned net sellers for the first time in
six sessions, offloading a net 969.7 million rupees ($7.41
million), the highest outflow since Sept. 30. Foreign funds have
been net buyers of shares worth 14.28 billion rupees so far this
year, exchange data showed.
Sri Lanka's main stock index closed up 0.44 percent,
or 32.26 points, at 7,320.89, slipping from its highest closing
level since Oct. 9 that it reached on Monday. Leading mobile
phone operator Dialog Axiata fell 2.42 percent to
12.10 rupees.
"Market has slowed down. But I don't think the market will
come off too much as the earnings are looking good and interest
rates remain low," said a stockbroker who did not wish to be
named.
Tuesday's turnover touched 1.99 billion Sri Lankan rupees
($15.21 million), more than this year's daily average of 1.38
billion rupees.
Analysts expect trading to be choppy in the near-term due to
the revised presidential poll schedule in January and a possible
bottoming out of interest rates.
The country's central bank has kept key policy rates steady
for a ninth straight month, saying private sector credit growth
was picking up and long-term lending rates were adjusting
downwards.
The yields on the 364-day t-bill were steady at 6.00 percent
at a weekly auction, while the 182-day t-bills yielded 5.84
percent, 39 basis points below the rate at which it was last
accepted.
($1 = 130.8500 Sri Lankan rupee)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)