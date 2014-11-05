COLOMBO Nov 5 Sri Lankan stocks rose on
Wednesday to hit a near-four-week high led by banks and helped
by low interest rates and better earning expectations.
Sri Lanka's main stock index closed up 0.51 percent,
or 37.57 points, at 7,358.46, its highest close since Oct. 9.
"Earnings are quite healthy. We expect buying interest to
continue amid lower interest rate regime," said Dimantha Mathew,
manager, research, at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
Shares in top listed lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc
, which led the overall gain, rose 1.89 percent to
172.80 rupees, while Lanka IOC Plc rose 8.42 percent
to 59.20 rupees.
Top conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc, which
reported a 29 percent year-on-year rise in September quarter net
profit on Tuesday, rose 0.75 percent to 255
rupees.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 547.6 million rupees
($4.18 million) worth of shares, extending the net foreign
inflow so far this year to 14.83 billion rupees, exchange data
showed.
Wednesday's turnover was 2.1 billion rupees, well above this
year's daily average of 1.39 billion rupees.
Analysts expect trading to be choppy in the near-term due to
the revised presidential poll schedule in January and a possible
bottoming out of interest rates.
The country's central bank has kept key policy rates steady
for a ninth straight month, saying private sector credit growth
was picking up and long-term lending rates were adjusting
downwards.
($1 = 130.8500 Sri Lankan rupee)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)