COLOMBO Nov 7 Sri Lankan stocks rose Friday to
hit a near three-and-half-year high, led by bluechips such as
market heavyweight John Keells Holdings Plc and on buying by
foreign investors. Low interest rates and better earnings
expectations boosted sentiment.
Sri Lanka's main stock index closed up 0.78 percent,
or 57.69 points, at 7,416.15, its highest closing level since
May. 31, 2011.
"We expect strong buying interest to continue further on
selected counters, driven by projected healthy quarterly
earnings," Fist Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd said in a note to
investors.
"We advise investors focus their attention on financials
that are being released when picking stocks as there are limited
number of counters trading at attractive valuations, mainly in
manufacturing, banking and energy sectors."
Shares in Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc, which led the
overall gain, rose 1.75 percent to 1,150 rupees.
Top conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc, which
reported on Tuesday a 29 percent year-on-year rise in September
quarter net profit, rose 1.18 percent to 258
rupees.
Shares in top mobile phone operator Dialog Axiata Plc
, which reported on Wednesday a 15.6 percent jump in
its third quarter net profit, rose 2.46 percent to 12.50 rupees.
Foreign investors bought a net 739.6 million rupees ($5.65
million) worth of shares, extending the net foreign inflow so
far this year to 15.57 billion rupees, exchange data showed.
Friday's turnover was 2.53 billion rupees, well above this
year's daily average of 1.39 billion rupees.
Analysts expect trading to be choppy in the near-term due to
the revised presidential poll schedule in January and a possible
bottoming out of interest rates.
The country's central bank has kept key policy rates steady
for a ninth straight month, saying private sector credit growth
was picking up and long-term lending rates were adjusting
downwards.
($1 = 130.8500 Sri Lankan rupee)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)