COLOMBO Dec 8 Sri Lankan stocks edged up
slightly on Monday, erasing early losses in sluggish trade as
investors were cautious due to the political uncertainty ahead
of the Jan. 8 presidential poll.
The main stock index rose 0.04 percent, or 2.55
points, to close at 7,241.47.
Turnover was 611 million rupees ($4.7 million) on Monday,
exchange data showed, the lowest since July 28 and well below
this year's daily average of 1.44 billion rupees.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 164.9 million rupees
worth of shares on Monday, extending purchases during the year
to 21.92 billion rupees, the data showed.
"Investor interest is deteriorating, the market is volatile
in low trade, as many are awaiting to see the direction as the
election nears," said Dimantha Mathew manager, research at First
Capital Equities (pvt) Ltd.
Analysts said many investors were staying away ahead of the
elections and the festive season.
Dialog Axiata Plc led the gains, ending up 3.85
percent, while Ceylon Tobacco Co Plc rose 0.95 percent.
Analysts expect volatility to continue and the overall index
to be flat until the elections on Jan. 8, with speculation over
more defections and likely violence ahead of the polls also
weighing on sentiment.
Nine loyalists from Rajapaksa's United People's Freedom
Alliance, including Health Minister Mithripala Sirisena, have
defected since Rajapaksa announced snap elections last week.
Sirisena resigned to contest against Rajapaksa as the consensus
candidate of a united opposition.
The general secretary of the main opposition United National
Party and another opposition legislator joined Rajapaksa hours
after he submitted his nomination on Monday.
Speculation over more defections also weighed on sentiment,
analysts said.
($1 = 131.1000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)