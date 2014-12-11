COLOMBO Dec 11 Sri Lankan stocks ended weaker on Thursday from a one-week high hit in the previous session, led lower by financial shares as investors remained cautious ahead of the Jan. 8 presidential poll next month.

The main stock index ended 0.15 percent, or 10.94 points lower at 7,243.34, edging down from its highest close since Dec. 3, hit on Wednesday.

Foreign investors were net buyers for the first time in three sessions on Thursday. They bought a net 254.5 million rupees ($1.94 million) worth of shares, extending their net buying of stocks so far this year to 21.9 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

Turnover was 740.9 million Sri Lankan rupees ($5.66 million) on Thursday, according to stock exchange data, well below this year's daily average of 1.43 billion rupees.

"The turnover is low because investors are just watchful ahead of the election. Investors want to see stability and consistency," a stockbroker said on condition on anonymity.

Analysts said many investors were staying away ahead of the elections and the festive season.

Ceylinco Insurance Plc, which led the fall in the overall index, closed 2.26 percent weaker.

Analysts expect volatility to continue and the overall index to remain flat until the elections, with speculation over more defections and likely violence ahead of the polls also weighing on sentiment.

Nineteen candidates, including President Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Health Minister Mithripala Sirisena, the consensus candidate of a united opposition, on Monday submitted their nominations for the polls.

So far 11 loyalists from Rajapaksa's United People's Freedom Alliance, including Sirisena, have defected after he announced snap elections last month, while two opposition legislators have joined the ruling party.

Speculation over more possible defections also weighed on sentiment, analysts said.

Rajapaksa's third-term re-election, which was seen as easy earlier, has suddenly become a challenge after Sirisena announced his candidature.

Both the main candidates are yet to announce their policies.

($1 = 131.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)