COLOMBO Dec 17 Sri Lankan stocks fell for a
fifth straight session on Wednesday, hitting a near three-week
low, as investors cautiously bought risky assets amid political
uncertainty ahead of the Jan. 8 presidential poll.
The main stock index ended 0.33 percent lower at
7,199.73, its lowest close since Nov. 28. The fall erased 10
billion rupees of market capitalisation from the 3.06 trillion
rupee ($23.34 billion)-worth bourse.
Turnover improved, hitting its highest since Dec. 8, due to
increased foreign and institutional investor trading. The day's
turnover stood at 1.31 billion rupees ($9.99 million), according
to stock exchange data, slightly less than this year's daily
average of 1.42 billion rupees.
The bourse saw a net foreign outflow of 267.5 million rupees
this session, but net inflow so far this year stood at 21.7
billion rupees, exchange data showed.
"The index will move sideways until the next month's
election. There could be a pre-poll rally if investors see a
clear winner in the election," said Danushka Samarasignhe, chief
operating officer at Softlogic Stockbrokers.
Market heavyweight John Keells Holdings fell 1.52
percent to 246.20 rupees, while top lender Commercial Bank of
Ceylon edged down 0.3 percent to 169.50 rupees.
Trading is expected to be sluggish due to political
uncertainty ahead of the presidential polls next month, with the
index seen falling through December-end.
Political analysts see a tight race between President
Mahinda Rajapaksa and his former Health Minister Mithripala
Sirisena, the consensus candidate of a united opposition. Both
candidates are yet to announce their policies and manifestoes.
Eleven legislators from Rajapaksa's United People's Freedom
Alliance, including Sirisena, defected after he announced snap
elections last month. Two opposition legislators have defected
to Rajapaksa's party.
Speculation over more defections at parliament level also
weighed on sentiment, analysts said.
($1 = 131.1000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)