COLOMBO Dec 19 Sri Lankan stocks ended at their
highest in two weeks on Friday led by blue-chips, amid political
worries ahead of the Jan. 8 presidential poll, stockbrokers
said.
The main stock index ended 0.31 percent firmer at
7,252.60, a level last touched on Dec. 4. It had hit a near
three-week low on Wednesday.
Stockbrokers said the gains were not sustainable because
there was no fundamental reason for the market to rise.
The day's turnover stood at 660.8 million rupees ($5.04
million), stock exchange data showed, less than half of this
year's daily average of 1.41 billion rupees.
The bourse saw a net foreign inflow of 14.4 million rupees
this session, extending net inflows so far this year to 21.7
billion rupees, exchange data showed.
Market heavyweight John Keells Holdings gained 1.74
percent to 251.30 rupees, while top fixed-line phone operator
Sri Lanka Telecom rose 2.59 percent to 51.50 rupees.
Trading is expected to be sluggish due to political
uncertainty ahead of the presidential polls next month, with the
index seen falling through December-end.
Political analysts see a tight race between President
Mahinda Rajapaksa and his former health minister Mithripala
Sirisena, the consensus candidate of a united opposition.
Sirisena in his policy announcement on Friday said he would
eliminate rampant corruption and reduce prices of essential
goods and fuel by cutting taxes.
Eleven legislators from Rajapaksa's United People's Freedom
Alliance, including Sirisena, defected after he announced snap
elections last month. Two opposition legislators have defected
to Rajapaksa's party.
Speculation over more defections also weighed on sentiment,
analysts said.
($1 = 131.2000 Sri Lankan rupees)
